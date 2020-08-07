Flood alert in villages on banks of Cauvery

With heavy rain lashing Kodagu district, the inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam increased considerably. Thus, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has issued an alert, cautioning the people that around 30,000 cusec of water would be released into Cauvery River from Friday evening and it may increase later.

The inflow to the dam increased to 54,000 cusec on Friday and the water level reached 115.35 ft.

With the inflow expected to rise, water is being let out of the dam, as a safety measure, the officials said.

Hence, people living on the banks of Cauvery River, downstream, are cautioned to move to safer places, along with their livestock and valuables. Boating is suspended at Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary of Srirangapatna taluk, as a precautionary measure.

Deputy Commissioner Dr M V Venkatesh said that around 30,000 to 50,000 cusec of water would be released into the river on Friday night.