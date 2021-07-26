Flood situation remains grim; Hampi ruins go under swollen Tungabhadra river

The floodwaters in the upstream of Krishna river have begun subsiding following a rain break in Konkan belt of Maharashtra and Khanapur taluk. But the flood situation in downstream areas remained grim.

There is no respite from flood fury in Chikkodi, Raibag and Athani taluks of Belagavi district though.

Ramanagouda Patil (55), a resident of Savadi in Athani taluk, was feared swept away in Krishna river floods while moving to a safer place along with essentials. NDRF personnel shifted the stranded Kallol villagers to safety in the inflated boats.

A massive 3.92 lakh cusec of water flowed into Krishna river at Kallol barrage, thanks to heavy discharge from Maharashtra's Rajapur barrage.

Crops on thousands of acres continue to remain under flood waters in Nippani, Chikkodi and Athani taluks.

However, the Pune-Bengaluru highway (NH-4) was cleared for traffic on Monday afternoon as floodwaters receded at Yamgarni, Kagal and Sankeshwar, Belagavi SP Lakshman Nimbargi told DH.

Meanwhile, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Hiranyakeshi and Markandeya rivers have continued to unleash flood havoc in Gokak, Mudalgi, Hukkeri and Ramdurg taluks. The Chikkoli bridge, a lone link to Gokak Falls, has suffered irreparable damage in Markandeya river flooding.

Malaprabha river has flooded a couple of government schools in Ramdurg taluk.

Heavy outflow from Naviluthirtha reservoir (Malaprabha) has flooded a Hubballi-Vijayapura highway stretch near Konnur in Gadag district, affecting the traffic on the busy route.

A good 1,40,000 cusec of water was discharged from Tungabhadra reservoir by lifting all 33 crest gates, putting the villages and towns downstream on flood alert.

The Kampli bridge on Hosapete-Gangavathi road may go under flood waters anytime soon.

Many monuments, including the bath ghat near Virupaksha Temple, Chakrathirtha, Vijayanagar-era bridge, Purandara Mantap, have gone under the swollen Tungabhadra river.

The Huvinahadagi and Sheelahalli bridges downstream Narayanapur reservoir are still underneath the overflowing Krishna river, cutting off the road link between Kalaburagi and Raichur districts.