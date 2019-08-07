Flood situation worsens in Belagavi

The flood situation in Belagavi district worsened with river Krishna and it’s tributaries continuing to flow above danger mark on Wednesday.

The inflow of water from Maharashtra into the Krishna river increased to over 4 lakh cusecs.

Vedanga river flooded parts of Nippani town and surrounding villages.

The Hidkal dam has filled to the brim leading to the discharge of water downstream. The discharge of about 1 lakh cusecs from the dam added to the inflow at Almatti.

Problems continued to compound in Belagavi and Chikkodi subdivisions wherein barring Ramdurg and Savadatti rest of the places were grappling with floods.

Relief and rescue operations continued in Chikkodi, Nippani, Raibag, Athani and Kagwad taluks. Belagavi city and surrounding areas continued to battle floods. Waterlogging in Belagavi city has confined people from many areas in their homes.

One person identified as Yallesh Bannanavar was killed on the spot after a house collapsed in Chandanhosur village in Belagavi taluk.

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre sent relief materials to flood-affected areas on Wednesday.