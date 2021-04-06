Flood victim: Elderly woman waits compensation even after three years

Elderly woman waits compensation even after 3 yrs

Janakere R Paramesh
Janakere R Paramesh, Sakleshpur (Hassan dist),
  • Apr 06 2021, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 22:27 ist
Manjamma with her family members. DH Photo

Even after three years, a septuagenarian woman, who lost her house in the floods, is yet to get either compensation or a new house, due to the negligence of the officials and elected representatives.

The government had promised new houses, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 lakh each, for those who lost their houses in the floods in August 2018 in Sakleshpur taluk. Around 60 houses had totally damaged in the floods, while many others suffered damages.

Manjamma, 76, lives in Hadlugedda village, under Vanaguru Gram Panchayat in Sakleshpur taluk of Hassan district. She lost her house in the floods in August 2018. Manjamma’s both sons have passed away and she lives with her mentally-challenged daughter-in-law and two grand daughters, who are also mentally and physically challenged.

Understanding her plight, the residents of the village allowed her to stay in a small room of a school. The school building is also in a dilapidated condition and may collapse any time, it is feared.

Apart from getting a few bags of paddy from her leased land, Manjamma has no other source of income. Despite the struggle, she has ensured that her grand daughters attend school.

Manjamma said, “I have lost everything due to the floods, three years ago. Many elected representatives and officials visited the school, where we are living. They promise of building a new house for us with the government compensation of Rs 5 lakh. But, we have received just Rs 18,000 as compensation, so far. It has been three years, since I purchased cement and bricks for constructing the house. But, no one has come to help us.”

flood victim
Sakleshpur
Manjamma

