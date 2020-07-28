Flower market shifted for 3 days to JK Grounds

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Jul 28 2020, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2020, 21:53 ist
The flower market section of Devaraja Market in Mysuru on Tuesday. DH PHOTO

In view of maintaining social distance, due to the Covid crisis, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has shifted the flower market of Devaraja Market to JK Grounds, for three days from Wednesday in the wake of Varamahalakshmi Vratha celebrations, scheduled for Friday.

As per the order of MCC, the flower market would see crowding, due to festive shopping — both wholesale and retail.

Thus, the traders and sellers have been instructed to shift to JK Grounds near the Railway Station on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

