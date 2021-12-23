Flower show at Mysuru Palace Dec 25 to Jan 2

The Mysuru Palace is gearing up for the 8-day flower show from December 25. The much-awaited event being organised after two years will conclude on January 2, 2022.

Series of events that drew huge crowds normally during December were cancelled due to Covid-19 in the last two years. Though the number of fresh cases has come down, the show faces the Omicron variant scare.

Only those who have been vaccinated will be eligible for entry. Visitors should produce vaccination certificates at the entrance. Number of visitors inside at a time is likely to be restricted to 500. Wearing a mask and ensuring physical distance are mandatory, said the Palace Board authorities.

Different replicas

A replica of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a vertical garden, flower replicas of elephants in Khedda operation, Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mahishasura and Nandi will be created. A replica of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who was killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu recently, will be an added attraction. Cartoon characters like Tom and Jerry, Donald Duck and others will be on display.

There are exclusive selfie points too.

Cooperation and Minister in-Charge of the district S T Somashekar will inaugurate the show on December 25 at 4.30 pm. Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham and all elected representatives will participate.

The show is open between 10 am to 8.30 pm, while the entry is free. The Palace will be illuminated between 7 pm and 8.30 pm on all the days. The visitors should enter the Palace from Balarama Gate (Palace north gate) and Varaha gate.

Events for visitors

Playback singer Vijay Prakash and troupe will perform as part of musical tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on December 25 at 7.30 pm. Artistes will perform on December 26 and 27. The police band will perform on December 31 from 11 pm to 12 midnight to welcome the New Year. Colourful fireworks by Mysuru Palace Board will welcome the New Year from 12 midnight to 12.15 am.

