Fly to Belagavi, Chennai at less than bus fare

Now, one can travel from Mysuru to Belagavi and Chennai by flight at a lesser fare than even a bus.

Turject is offering air fares starting from Rs 921 from January 9 to October 30, but the booking period ends on January 15. Trujet flies Flight No 2T544 to Belagavi daily at 5 pm and arrives at 6.35 pm. It is Flight No 2T538 to Chennai daily at 8.30 pm and arrives at 9.50 pm.

On return journey, the flight leaves Belagavi at 7 pm and reaches Mysuru at 8.10 pm. The flight leaves Chennai at 3.25 pm and reaches Mysuru at 4.40 pm. Most of the flights from Mysuru Airport are operating under Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).