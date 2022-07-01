Flying schools started operations at Kalaburagi airport

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Jul 01 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 22:05 ist

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has allotted 5000 sqm of land each to two flying schools in Kalaburagi Airport and they have already started the operations.

The AAI has allotted land to Redbird Flight Training Academy and Specific Flight Training Academy which won bid to set up flying schools.

In a twitter post, the AAI said the Redbird Flight Training Academy has launched flight training schools with AAI's support. The launching of three flight training schools in a month at Jalagaon and Kalaburagi is a huge achievement on part of AAI, it claimed.

Two flying schools will contribute to the increasing demand for pilots in the Indian civil aviation sector. Flying schools is a private organisations where commercial pilot training is given to the cadets.

Kalaburagi Airport director S Gnaneswara Rao said two flying schools coming up at at the airport will help the youths of Kalyana Karnataka to get the best of the training to become commercial pilots, he told.

Apart from providing trained manpower to the civil aviation fraternity. These flying schools will have a positive impact on the socio-economic development of the region, he added.

