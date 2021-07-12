'Focus is on NEP implementation in govt institutes'

Focus is on NEP implementation in govt institutes this year: Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan

He noted that a decision about starting offline classes in colleges has not yet been taken

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballli,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 22:17 ist
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan. Credit: DH File Photo

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 being implemented in higher education in the state from this academic year is not mandatory for all institutes this time.

"The focus is to start the implementation of the NEP in State-run universities and their constituent colleges from 2021-22 itself, while private institutes can also come forward voluntarily. Discussions are already held with the stakeholders in this regard, and universities can develop content based on the NEP framework," he said.

Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the higher education portfolio, noted that a decision about starting offline classes in colleges has not yet been taken, though preparations in this regard are on. "A decision would be taken after the anti-Covid vaccination drive for students gets completed. Though there is the possibility of another wave of Covid-19, we have to be well-equipped to manage it, life should go no, and learning should continue," he said.

In reply to Tamil Nadu's objection to the Mekedatu project, Ashwath Narayan stated that unnecessary politics should not be played in this issue.

"Karnataka has planned a viable project to utilise the Share of Cauvery water allocated to it. This project would not only help Karnataka but would also be useful in accurate measurement of water to be released to Tamil Nadu," he said.

