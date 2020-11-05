Follow Covid guidelines or face action, warn police

With the festive season underway, Covid-19 positive cases are likely to increase. Thus, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta has warned of legal action against owners of wedding halls, choultries and other auditorium, if they flout Covid norms.

Many halls are overcrowded, despite Covid restrictions. "The owners should abide by the rules to avoid the spread of the infection. Organisers of any event should obtain permission from the jurisdictional Assistant Commissioner of Police and should appoint a responsible person to ensure that the Covid norms are in place," he said.

Auditoria, halls and choultries can accommodate only 50% of their original capacity. Social distance should be maintained. In addition, masks and sanitisers are a must. The order will be applicable to all private as well as government programmes.

The commissioner has directed the owners of shops, commercial establishments, film theatres, hotels, restaurants and religious places to appoint a person as a representative to maintain Covid guidelines. The owners must register the name of the appointed person with the jurisdiction police station.

The representative must take care of Covid guidelines and should be present during the event. He must ensure that the participants do not violate the guidelines and must allot place for the participants. The respective representative will be responsible to ensure that all Covid norms are followed.