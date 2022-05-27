Follow Karnataka High Court Hijab verdict, if you want to stay in India, K S Eshwarappa warns Muslim students

Reacting to the ongoing Hijab row that rocked Mangalore University on May 26, former minister K S Eshwarappa stated that if they (Muslim students) want to stay in India, they must follow the Karnataka High Court judgement on Hijab row and respect the decision of the government and the Indian Constitution.
Also Read — Students in Mangaluru protest against wearing hijab in classrooms
Speaking to media on Friday, he said, the government is making attempts to convince Muslim students who are attending classes wearing Hijab that they need to obey the law of land and bring those (encouraging students to violate rules) to justice. He also suggested that Muslims need to change their mindset if they want to stay in India. Muslim community leaders must guide the younger generation in this regard. They have to question themselves whether they can adapt to Indian culture or not, he added.
Shivamogga MP B Y Raghavendra said it is the duty of all Indians to follow the HC verdict on any issue. So, Muslim students must also follow the same without fail.
On allegations that farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in the past had taken a bribe to be a part of KSRTC workers' agitation against the government demanding recognition of government employees, Raghavendra said the farmer leader must speak out about it.
