Follow Mumbai model to control Covid-19: MP

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Hassan,
  • May 08 2021, 21:51 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 21:57 ist
Prajwal Revanna

MP Prajwal Revanna suggested the Mumbai model to contain the spread of Covid-19. The MP said the state government has failed in checking the spread of Covid.

In a press conference here, Prajwal said, "The government has decreased Covid tests and is playing with the lives of the people. Earlier, as many as 5,000 tests used to be conducted in Hassan. Now, it has declined to 2,500."

The MP condemned the present lockdown. "It is not a lockdown. It is not possible to contain the spread with the present system. We need Mumbai-like lockdown,” he said.

He said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply medical equipment and vaccine to the state.

The MP alleged that Remdesivir is sold in black market for higher price. The doctors working in private hospitals are involved in the scam, he alleged.

