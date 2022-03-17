Food court for students, women's market among new plans in HDMP budget

The Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) in its budget for 2022-23 has proposed to build a food court, keeping students in view.

In the third consecutive HDMP budget prepared by the officials, in the absence of an elected body in power, Rs five crore is reserved for the development of the proposed food court at a central place in Dharwad. The land has not yet been identified, and it may get shifted to Hubballi also if suitable land is not found in Dharwad.

Rs 5 crore is allocated for the beautification of Gabbur Cross, which is the main entrance for the city, highlighting the specialties of the twin cities through tableau-like structures. Women's market (Rs 2 crore) in Dharwad for women entrepreneurs, and an urban haat facility (nagara mela) at a cost of Rs 2 crore in Hubballi are also planned.

"All the works would be equally distributed between Hubballi and Dharwad. Rs 180.01 crore is proposed for the construction of roads, footpaths, and drainage lines. Rs 15 crore is earmarked for land acquisition to widen main roads and junctions. Rs seven crore for parking facility, and Rs six crore for vending zone development are also allocated," HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B told DH.

We develop infrastructure for food court, women's market, and urban haat, and collect revenue from those who run businesses there, he added.

Rs 72.98 crore for solid waste management, Rs 5.78 crore for afforestation, Rs 8.98 crore for maintenance of HDMP's hospitals, Rs 24.70 crore for poverty alleviation and welfare of SC/ST communities, Rs 2.50 crore contribution for Indira Canteens, Rs 10 lakh each for the welfare of different associations, and Rs two crore for CCTV camera installation are also earmarked in the budget. Rs 18 crore is expected from the government for the housing for Pourakarmikas.

Rs 919 cr outlay

The budget with Rs 919 crore outlay has already been approved by the regional commissioner, who is the administrator of the HDMP, and the nod from the Urban Development Department is awaited. This would be a Rs 36.73 lakh surplus budget.

The budget includes Rs 150.78 crore opening balance, Rs 381.56 revenue receipts and revenue payments, Rs 310.06 capital receipts, Rs 419.15 crore capital payments, Rs 57.45 crore extraordinary receipts, and Rs 65.36 crore extraordinary payments.

According to HDMP Commissioner Gopal Krishna B, efforts would be made to bring all properties under tax net through E-Aasthi project and GIS survey, while total property tax collection target would be Rs 30 crore more than the last year.

Focus would also be on resolving technical issues, redressing grievances, properly implementing building rules, and adopting new technology in collecting market and advertisement charges, he added.

