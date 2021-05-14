Foot-and-mouth disease reported in Sr'patna

Cattle suffering from Foot-and-mouth disease has been reported from Ganjam village, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

A few cattle at Kemmannugundi and Kurad Beedhi have contracted the disease and there is a possibility of it spreading to the other cattle in the village.

The cattle have mouth lesions, start drooling and is not able to consume fodder. The disease has spread to pregnant cows and even calves. Besides, the cattle were also found to be affected by Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and swelling in the legs.

According to a veterinarian of Animal Husbandry Department, the diseases have been spread from the cattle that has been brought from Bagalkot and Bijapur districts.

The farmers should get their cattle vaccinated for Foot and Mouth disease once in six months. But, they could not get their cattle vaccinated due to the Covid pandemic. The vaccination will begin and the LSD will come under control, said veterinarian Dr Shivalingaiah.