Foot-and-mouth disease reported in Sr'patna

Foot-and-mouth disease reported in Sr'patna

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • May 14 2021, 21:29 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 21:49 ist

Cattle suffering from Foot-and-mouth disease has been reported from Ganjam village, Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district.

A few cattle at Kemmannugundi and Kurad Beedhi have contracted the disease and there is a possibility of it spreading to the other cattle in the village.

The cattle have mouth lesions, start drooling and is not able to consume fodder. The disease has spread to pregnant cows and even calves. Besides, the cattle were also found to be affected by Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and swelling in the legs.

According to a veterinarian of Animal Husbandry Department, the diseases have been spread from the cattle that has been brought from Bagalkot and Bijapur districts.

The farmers should get their cattle vaccinated for Foot and Mouth disease once in six months. But, they could not get their cattle vaccinated due to the Covid pandemic. The vaccination will begin and the LSD will come under control, said veterinarian Dr Shivalingaiah.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Foot and Mouth disease
srirangapatna

Related videos

What's Brewing

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

$100 million club: Picasso's most expensive paintings

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

1st genetically modified mosquitoes in US hatching now

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Perseverance, Hope and a god: A history of Mars rovers

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Palaeontologists identify a new 'talkative' dinosaur

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Six more Covid-19 vaccines to hit Indian markets soon

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

Mosques disappear as China builds 'beautiful Xinjiang'

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

He’s a Dogecoin millionaire and he’s not selling

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Now you can own a part of any luxury product

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

Picasso painting sells for $103 mn in New York

 