Foreign currencies seized from Mangaluru Airport

A passenger was found carrying foreign currencies worth Rs five lakhs was detained by CISF officials during the frisking process and later offloaded from the Dubai bound Air India Express flight (IX 813) at Mangalore International Airport on the evening of September 15.

Foreign currencies worth Rs 588066 (Dirham- 293291; Dollar -294475) were seized from the passenger, Harrysta D'souza who was all set to travel to Dubai by an Air India flight. The seized foreign currencies along with the passenger was handed over to Customs officials by CISF.

Custom officials offloaded the passenger and initiated an inquiry, sources at the airport added.