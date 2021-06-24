Forest department on lookout for woman who fed monkeys

The Forest department personnel are on a lookout for a woman as her photo and video of feeding monkeys on the road to Malemahadeshwara Hill in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district has gone viral on the social media.

The personnel also found a video showing some persons throwing bananas and tomatoes from Anethaledimbam to Tallubetta under the same Malemahadeshwara Sanctuary.

Another person, Bhuvan, appealed on the social media asking people to donate fruits and vegetables to be fed to monkeys and other animals in the forests as the number of visitors to Malemahadeshwara temple is restricted in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis. Action would be initiated against Bhuvan, said officials.

Deputy Conservator of Forests V Yedukondalu said that feeding wild animals or birds in any form was a crime.

“Boards have been already installed to create awareness among visitors and devotees of Malemahadeshwara temple on this issue. Fine is imposed on those who violate the rules. The violators will be traced and penalised based on the social media posts, photos and videos,” he said.