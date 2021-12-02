Forest Dept personnel open fire on tribal man in Mysuru

Forest Department personnel open fire on tribal man in Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Dec 02 2021, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 14:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A tribal man sustained severe injuries as Forest department personnel opened fire on him, at Jenu Kuruba hamlet in Periyapatna taluk, late on Wednesday.

The tribal leaders staging a protest against the incident and demanding police to register FIR against the Forest department officials.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mysuru
Karnataka
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 