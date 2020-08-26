Forest dept rescues wild elephant from trench in Hanur

The Forest Department, with the help of Fire and Emergency Services personnel, rescued a wild elephant that had fallen into a trench at Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary. The rescued elephant was later released into the forest.

A tusker had fallen into the trench and was found struggling to get up at Bore Forest area, at Hanur buffer zone, on Wednesday morning. The locals immediately alerted the Forest department personnel, who rushed to the spot.

The elephant was lifted with the help of an excavator.