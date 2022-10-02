Forest dwellers protest in Sirsi, demanding rights

Forest dwellers protest in Sirsi, demand fresh affidavit before SC

Former minister Kagodu Thimmappa flagged off the procession

DHNS
DHNS, Sirsi,
  • Oct 02 2022, 23:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 04:02 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of forest dwellers, under the banner of Aranya Bhumi Hakku Horatgarara Vedike, staged a protest in front of the office of Assembly Speaker and Sirsi MLA Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri here on Sunday, demanding that he should press the state government to file a revised affidavit, protecting the rights of the traditional dwellers, before the Supreme Court.

Former minister Kagodu Thimmappa flagged off the procession, which culminated at Kageri’s office in the town.

Kageri lent a patient hearing to the grievances of the agitating forest dwellers and assured them that he would talk to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on filing a fresh affidavit before the top court to protect the rights of the traditional dwellers.

The agitators demanded that he should come up with a time-frame to address the issue. They continued the protests when he did not give a deadline.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

Medical clownselors bring smiles to pediatric patients

CBI makes social media debut

CBI makes social media debut

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Not 'hello', say 'Vande Mataram' on calls: Shinde govt

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

Vatican to Burj Khalifa: Quirky Durga Puja pandals

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

With drained battery, India's Mars Orbiter bids adieu

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi

 