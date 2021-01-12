Forest guard dies of cardiac arrest

Forest guard watches jumbo running towards him, dies of cardiac arrest

  • Jan 12 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 22:40 ist
Ravi

A forest guard died of cardiac arrest when he saw an elephant running towards him, at Moleyuru range coming under Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Saragur taluk, Mysuru district, on Tuesday.

The deceased forest guard is Ravi (27). According to Assistant Conservator of Forest Ravi Kumar, Ravi, along with two other personnel was on duty in the forest, when he saw an elephant running towards them and collapsed out of shock. The personnel, immediately shifted him in their jeep to the hospital, when he died enroute.

A case has been registered at Saragur police station. But, his wife Ambika has alleged that he died of elephant attack.

