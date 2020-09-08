Forest mobile squad seizes 20 blackbuck pelts, 2 antlers; 6 arrested

Personnel attached to forest mobile squad of Mangaluru have busted a major blackbuck pelt selling network, at Hunasihala in Yalaburga taluk of Koppal district.

Acting on a tip off, the personnel conducted a raid and seized 20 blackbuck pelts, two black buck antlers, a calf and three bikes along with arresting six persons involved in poaching blackbuck. The arrested have been handed over to Koppal Range Forest Officer for further action.

The arrested are Tuggappa Mali, Sharanappa Chouhan, Mallayya Hiremath, Shivaiah Hiremath, Sangappa Kattimani and Hanumantha Kattimani of Hunasihala Tanda.

The arrested were searching for customers to purchase the pelts and were intended to ask Rs 50,000 per pelt. The arrested did not have any permit to transport, or sell the antlers, pelt or calf. They had hunted the blackbucks and had sold the meat and were in the process of selling pelts and antlers, said sub inspector of forest mobile squad Purushotham.

The officials have booked them under Wildlife Protection Act 1972 Section 9, 39, 40, 48 (a), 49 (b) 49 (c), 50, 51, 55.