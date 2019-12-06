Forest officials arrest 3 wild boar poachers

Three people, who poached a wild boar and stored the meat in their houses, were arrested by forest officials.

M P Kusha, M M Bhavan and P M Shashi from Ballamavati village are the arrested men.

Acting on a tip-off, the Forest department personnel carried out a raid under the leadership of Madikeri DCF Prabhakaran and ACF Neelesh Shindhe.

Bhagamandala RFO H G Devaraj, Kakkabbe DCF Suresh M B, Bhagamandala DCF Manjunath and personnel C K Nandini, Kalegowda S, Somanagowda, Ravi, Mohan, Sumesh and Chethan took part in the operation.

The arrested men have been handed over to judicial custody.