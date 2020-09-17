Forest officials bust sandalwood smuggling gang in Karnataka

The Forest department officials took a 30-year-old man into custody in connection with sandalwood smuggling, on Thursday. The authorities seized 16 kg of sandalwood.

Mahadeva and three others were involved in sandalwood smuggling. While the officials took Mahadeva into custody, the others are absconding. The accused were looting sandalwood trees at forests in Kollegal and Hanur taluks.

On a tip-off, the officials arrested Mahadeva when the accused were smuggling the trees via PG Palaya Forest Range of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. The team led by Assistant Conservator of Forests R Vanitha and Range Forest Officer Syed Sab Nadaf arrested the accused. According to the authorities, the gang has been active for five years.