Former bureaucrat Anil Swarup meets IAS aspirants

The city-based competitive exams coaching institute—InsightsIAS on Sunday conducted a special session for IAS aspirants in Bengaluru. The session, attended by more than 550 civil service aspirants, was addressed by Anil Swarup, IAS (Retd), former Secretary, Coal and Education ministries at the Centre.

Sharing his thoughts on bureaucracy and various aspects of the civil services, Anil Swarup inspired the aspirants and shared tips on preparing for the UPSE-CSE. He also answered various questions raised by the aspirants.

Anil Swarup worked tirelessly re-allocating the coal mines by way of transparent bidding, post the Coalgate scam. His efforts successfully reimposed the people’s faith in good governance. He and his team of officials successfully went on to make India, a surplus producer of coal. Before his stint as joint secretary, Ministry of Coal, Swarup had served as director-general of Labour Welfare in the Labour ministry. This apart, he had handled several key projects, including conceptualising and execution of Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana. He has recently authored a book - Not Just a Civil Servant.

Swarup also assured the aspirants of extending his support in guiding them for interview. InsightsIAS has been conducting several sessions to sensitise budding IAS aspirants about the ground challenges of being a civil servant and ways to overcome those challenges.