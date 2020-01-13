Former CJI Gogoi meets Suttur Mutt seer at BR Hills

Former chief justice of India Justice Ranjan Gogoi met Suttur Mutt seer Shivaratri Deshikendra swami and received his blessings, on Monday.

Gogoi, along with his wife Rupanjali Gogoi, met the seer at JSS Mahavidyapeetha branch at Biligiriranga Hills (BR Hills).

Gogoi from Assam was accorded a warm welcome by Assam students pursuing education at JSS Mahavidyapeetha, Suttur, in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru. Gogoi inquired the well-being of the students and wished them a bright future.

Gogoi, who reached at 11 am, spent nearly an hour at the mutt. He discussed the activities of Suttur mutt and the couple had breakfast with the seer. The couple participated in Swami Vivekananda Jayanti and inaugurated an expo at Deenabandhu Charitable Trust, in Chamarajanagar.

The Gogoi family was in Chamarajanagar district for two days and visited a few temples. They visited Chamundeshwari Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, on Saturday.