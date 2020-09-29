Former ISRO chairman Kiran to deliver Davangere University convocation address tomorrow

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) former chairman A S Kiran Kumar will deliver convocation address in Davangere University's 7th annual convocation slated to be held on its campus at Shivagangotri, Tholahunase around 10 km from the city at 11:00 am.

Speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, he said as many as 10,033 students including degree and post-graduate courses are eligible to receive degree certificates. Of them, 8441 are degree students and 1592 are post-graduates. Of the 1592 PG students, 1073 are women and 519 are male. Similarly, of the 8,441 degree students, 5,408 are female and 3,033 are male. Five M.Phil and 56 PhD degrees would be awarded on the occasion.

He said K V Vinayavathi, PG holder in Kannada, emerged as the golden girl of the University with four gold medals. As many as 33 students have shared 62 gold medals. Of them, one male and eight female students of degree courses have bagged 15 gold medals. Similarly, 24 postgraduate students have bagged 47 gold medals. The pass percentage in degree is 56.55% and post-graduate is 82.87%.

Honorary doctorate

On honorary doctorate, he said the University has received 14 applications from eminent persons in various fields. The three-member scrutiny committee recommended three names to honorary doctorate to the Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala. At last, he selected Kalaburgi-based Sharana Basava University Chairman Maathoshri Daakshayani Avvaji for an honorary doctorate for her service in the field of education and social welfare activities.

He said in order to contain Covid-19, all necessary precautionary measures have been taken and the entry to the venue is restricted to 250 persons. Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan will be present online and ISRO former chairman A S Kiran Kumar will deliver the convocation address online. However, rank holders in degree and post-graduate, PhD holders would be present in the event.

Davangere University Registrar (Evaluation) Anitha H S, Collegiate Education Department Joint Director Veerabhadraiah, syndicate members were present in the press conference.