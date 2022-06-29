Former Karnataka CM Nijalingappa's memorial project hits roadblock

The long-pending former Karnataka chief minister late S Nijalingappa's memorial project has hit a roadblock again as the registration of his house for the execution of the project is facing technical issues.

S K Vinay, grandson of Nijalingappa, who had come from the US for the registration, returned with disappointment on Wednesday.

S N Kiran Shankar, son of the late chief minister and grandson Vinay arrived at deputy commissioner's office for the registration of the house. But the sub-registrar was reluctant to register the property citing technical issues in the will written by Nijalingappa. As per the will, the house of the late chief minister belongs to his grand son S K Vinay, but the house is registered in the name of Kiran Kumar, son of the chief minister. This has put the officer in fix and he decided to seek legal advice. Dejected by this, the father-son duo returned to the US.

The state government had announced in that budget-2020-21 that it would develop Nijalingappa's house into a memorial and had earmarked Rs 5 crore to purchase it from the owner. Public Works Department had assessed the value of the house at V P Lay-out at Rs 4.18 crore. The government had planned to use the remaining Rs 82 lakh for the development of the house into a memorial.