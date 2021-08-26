Former KSCW chairperson targeted for statement on Mysuru gang-rape

A statement by Manjula Manasa, former chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women on alleged gang-rape victim has drawn flak.
Speaking to reporters, she had sought stern action against the culprits. She had said that it was not right for anybody to go to a lonely place after dark as it was not safe.
She was targeted for her statement. Some said that it was wrong on part of Manjula Manasa to make such statements.
