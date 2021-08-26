Former KSCW chairperson targeted for statement on rape

Former KSCW chairperson targeted for statement on Mysuru gang-rape

She had said that it was not right for anybody to go to a lonely place after dark as it was not safe

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 21:42 ist
Manjula Manasa. Credit: DH file photo

A statement by Manjula Manasa, former chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women on alleged gang-rape victim has drawn flak.

Speaking to reporters, she had sought stern action against the culprits. She had said that it was not right for anybody to go to a lonely place after dark as it was not safe.

She was targeted for her statement. Some said that it was wrong on part of Manjula Manasa to make such statements.

