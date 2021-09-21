Former Legislative Council V R Sudarshan condemns Bommai's stand on farmers' protest in Delhi

Former chairman of the Legislative Council V R Sudarshan said that he did not expect a comment by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai deemed to be sensitive that the agitation in Delhi against the farm laws was sponsored by the Congress.

Addressing a media conference here on Tuesday, Sudarshan said, "It was not right on the part of the CM to speak so lightly about the agitators. Does this mean that Bommai has never participated in protests in favour of farmers? Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa is always remembered as the champion of farmers. He always strived for the rights of farmers. Bommai, who was a choice of Yediyurappa, should not issue such statements on protests concerning farm laws.”

He said, "No government can fulfill all demands of the agitators. However, the NDA government led by the BJP at the Centre could have lent an ear to the agitators and could have cleared the confusions. It could have fulfilled at least a few of the demands. But, the Centre did not bother to take the agitators into confidence.”

On the State government, he said that the developments in the BJP indicated early elections to the Assembly. The election to Karnataka Assembly would probably be held simultaneously with Uttar Pradesh. This was heard in the BJP circles itself.

On the chief minister candidate in the Congress, Sudarshan said, "Now the question on the CM candidate is irrelevant. When the Congress wins a majority in the Assembly polls, the Legislative party meeting will be held to choose a leader and his or her name will be sent to All India Congress Committee (AICC) for approval. The party high command will finalise the CM candidate.”

