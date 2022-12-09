Former Minister Belamagi's entry may boost Congress' prospect in Kalaburagi rural

The four-time legislator and former minister Revu Naik Belamagi has joined Congress in the presence of KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre here on Friday.

Belamagi had quit BJP after he was denied a ticket from Kalaburagi rural (Gulbarga Rural) constituency in 2018 Assembly elections. He instead contested the election as JD(S) rebel and managed to poll around 30,000 votes.

Sulking Belamagi had accused former CM B S Yediyurappa of taking revenge against him for refusing to join erstwhile Karnataka Janata Party (KJP). Now, the Banjara community leader is planning to enter into the poll fray on Congress ticket from Gulbarga Rural. His entry into Congress will boost the party's prospects in the constituency where the community has a large chunk of voters.

"Congress party has resurrected my political career. We will work to strengthen the party in Kalyana Karnataka under the leadership of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. We will strive to create history by winning all Assembly constituencies in the region," Belamagi said.

After welcoming him into the party, Eshwar Khandre said that Belamagi had joined the Congress unconditionally. Expressing confidence that the party will come to power in the next Assembly elections, he said that BJP workers are repenting over the misrule of the state government.

Former minister late Vaijanath Patil's brother Baburao Patil and other local leaders have also joined the Congress along with Belamagi on this occasion.