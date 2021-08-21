Former minister Vinay Kulkarni walks out of prison on bail

Former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court and Special Court Dealing in Cases against Elected Representatives, was released from Central Prison, Hindalga here with the bail documents reaching the prison on Saturday.

He walked out after nine months and his supporters cheered him and burst firecrackers when he put his foot outside the prison door.

Kulkarni had been arrested by CBI in connection with the murder case of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogeshgouda Goudar and had been housed in the Central Prison, Hindalga since November 5, 2020.

The apex court had given him bail on August 11, and Special Court Dealing in Cases against Elected Representatives, Bengaluru sanctioned him bail on Thursday. Bail documents had been sent by speed post to the prison and they were received on Saturday.

Kulkarni told reporters outside the prison that he has faith in the judiciary and would come out clean of the accusations made against him. Family members, friends, supporters, seers and political leaders from Congress stood with him during the difficult times and he was indebted to them.

"I have come from a farmer's family and went from student movement into politics. People from my constituency have stood by me," he said.

"My nine month stay in the prison has brought in many changes in me and it has been learning experience. I have changed a lot and know next steps to be taken," he said.

MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar welcomed release of Kulkarni on bail and said she had been missing her brother who had been guiding and instilling confidence in her all times.

She said, Kulkarni was not confined to his assembly constituency, but was Congress party state leader and influential leader from Lingayat community. "We hope that he would come out clean in the accusations made against him and will grow politically," she said.

Large number of supporters of Kulkarni had assembled in the prison premises since morning despite weekend curfew in effect for preventing spread of Covid-19 and raised cries in his favour. Garland of apples weighing about 50 kg was also brought by them to garland Kulkarni.