Former MLA from Harihar passes away at 91

Nrupathunga S K
  • Oct 12 2020, 16:08 ist
He was elected as an MLA from Harihar assembly constituency in 1983 and from Mayakonda assembly constituency in 1985. Credit: iStock Photo

Former MLA and Kuruba community leader K Malllappa passed away at his home in Aanjaneya layout in Davangere. He was 91 years old.

He was elected as an MLA from Harihar assembly constituency in 1983 and from Mayakonda assembly constituency in 1985. Besides, he was elected as an MLC once.

He had served as the head of Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation and Bayaluseeme Development Board. He had also played a key role in establishing Kaginele Mahasamsthana Peetha. He had even demanded the government to include Kuruba community in ST list when Ramakrishna Hegde was the chief minister.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter. The last rites would be held in Hindu cemetery at Gandhinagar at 4:00 pm on Monday.

Davangere
Karnataka

