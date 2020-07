Former MLA Ramesh Bandisiddegowda allegedly assaulted the driver of an excavator during the road widening works at Arakere in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Thursday. His supporters also resorted to stone pelting.

The road widening works were in progress with the permission of the authorities. It is said a few houses were damaged. Ramesh, arrived at the spot and when the driver tried to escape, the former MLA caught hold of him and handed him over to the police.