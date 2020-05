Former MP Raja Rangappa Nayak (61) died on Sunday late night.

He is survived by Congress leader Raja Rupakumar Nayak and two daughters.

Rangappa Nayak had represented Raichur Parliamentary Constituency in 1996.

He forayed into politics as Mandal Pradhan of Rukmapur of Shorapur taluk. He had served as chairman of health standing committee of Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat in 1993.