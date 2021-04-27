Former MP S B Sidnal passes away

Former MP Shanmukhappa Basappa (S B) Sidnal passed away due to age-related ailments at his residence in Belagavi on Tuesday. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.
Sidnal had been elected from Belgaum Parliamentary Constituency for four consecutive terms -- in 1980, 1984, 1989 and 1991 elections -- as Congress candidate.
His last rites will be conducted at Sidnal Farms, Sanikoppa village in Bailhongal taluk at 4 pm, family members informed.
