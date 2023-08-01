Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

During the celebration, they also cut a cake, decorated a KSRTC bus and performed puja.

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 01 2023, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 04:32 ist
The KSRTC staff, Mysuru division, celebrate 62nd Foundation Day at Mysuru City Bus Station on Tuesday. Credit: DH Photo

As many as 500 Mysore Paks (sweet) were distributed by KSRTC Mysore division to celebrate the 62nd Foundation Day of KSRTC at Mysuru city bus station, on Tuesday. 

During the celebration, they also cut a cake, decorated a KSRTC bus and performed puja. They even distributed handbills on the evolution of the KSRTC. 

Also Read | Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Ban on 2-wheelers, autos kicks in; some evaders have their way

B Marigowda, who served as KSRTC In-charge Divisional Controller of Mysuru division, retired on Monday and participated as a special guest. He was honoured on the occasion. C Hemanth Kumar, KSRTC Mysuru divisional traffic officer, and other officials joined the celebration.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

KSRTC
Mysuru
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

A wrong that was right for the job

A wrong that was right for the job

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Rahul visits Azadpur Mandi, meets vegetable vendors

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Meet Ola Electric's latest employee: A dog named Bijlee

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

Assam: In a first, Himalayan vultures bred in captivity

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

3 held for gang-raping B'luru student over many months

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

'Indira had good relation with many RSS leaders but...'

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

Indian-American fired for talking to dying kin in Hindi

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

AI girlfriend apps fuelling unhealthy expectations?

 