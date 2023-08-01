Foundation Day: KSRTC staff distribute Mysore pak

As many as 500 Mysore Paks (sweet) were distributed by KSRTC Mysore division to celebrate the 62nd Foundation Day of KSRTC at Mysuru city bus station, on Tuesday.
During the celebration, they also cut a cake, decorated a KSRTC bus and performed puja. They even distributed handbills on the evolution of the KSRTC.
Also Read | Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Ban on 2-wheelers, autos kicks in; some evaders have their way
B Marigowda, who served as KSRTC In-charge Divisional Controller of Mysuru division, retired on Monday and participated as a special guest. He was honoured on the occasion. C Hemanth Kumar, KSRTC Mysuru divisional traffic officer, and other officials joined the celebration.
