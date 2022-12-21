Foundation to repair house of Mangaluru auto driver injured in blast

The Guru Beladingalu Foundation has come forward to repair the house of auto driver Purushotham Poojary who sustained injuries in a cooker blast at his home near Nagori on November 19.

The house is situated at Ujjodi in Mangaluru.

The foundation president and Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple Treasurer Padmaraj R had met the family of Poojary a day after the incident and extended all support.

Poojary wanted to repair the house. However, he could not do that because of the blast, and the issue was brought to the notice of the foundation.

The foundation has decided to repair the house. Engineer Devraj visited his house and discussed the renovation of the house with the family

The work is likely to commence next week.

"There are two small bedrooms and one room is about to collapse. The bedroom is about 60 sqft. The work will begin at an estimated budget of Rs 4 lakh. It is sad that the family is yet to get any aid from the government,” Padmaraj said.

“We have been in touch with the family. The medical expenses are being covered through ESI. He had expressed concern on whether he would be able to get back to work as recovery is taking a long time. He was worried about his house repair and daughter’s wedding. I promised him to repair the house. The foundation will support his daughter’s wedding in every possible way,” he said.