Founder's Day observed at Kanachur Education Campus

The Founder’s Day was inaugurated by a blood donation camp held at Kanachur Hospital and Research Centre and Vanmahotsav at the Kanachur Public School campus

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 13 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2022, 03:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Founder’s Day was observed at Kanachur Education Campus in Deralakatte.

The Founder’s Day was inaugurated by a blood donation camp held at Kanachur Hospital and Research Centre and Vanmahotsav at the Kanachur Public School campus.

Chairman of Kanachur Group of Institutions Haji U K Monu; Prof M Abdul Rahiman, chairman, Kanachur Academy of General Education; Dr U T Iftikar Ali, president, Indian Association of Physiotherapy (Karnataka Chapter) and others were present. 

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Founders' Day
Karnataka News

