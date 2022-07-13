Founder's Day observed at Kanachur Education Campus

Founder’s Day was observed at Kanachur Education Campus in Deralakatte.
The Founder’s Day was inaugurated by a blood donation camp held at Kanachur Hospital and Research Centre and Vanmahotsav at the Kanachur Public School campus.
Chairman of Kanachur Group of Institutions Haji U K Monu; Prof M Abdul Rahiman, chairman, Kanachur Academy of General Education; Dr U T Iftikar Ali, president, Indian Association of Physiotherapy (Karnataka Chapter) and others were present.
