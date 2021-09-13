Four arrested for assaulting, raping woman in Yadgir a year after incident

A video clip of a woman, a mother of three, being allegedly stripped and assaulted went viral on Monday.

Superintendent of Police C B Vedamurthy told DH that the survivor has said that she was been gang-raped by four people and the incident took place about a year ago.

Shahapur police have arrested the four suspects after the video clip went viral and they have been identified as Ningaraj Bhimaraya Bevinahalli, an autorickshaw driver; Ayyappa Sangappa Natikar,a worker with a fuel station; Bhimashankar Mallayya, a pan shop owner and Sharanu Mahadevappa Nayakodi, a worker with an egg rice cart. All are the residents of Shahapur.

The SP said the survivor has stated that the incident took place a year ago and suspects, who took her mobile phone, are giving a contradictory statement that it has occurred one-and-a-half years ago. Hence, the police are investigating on the basis of scientific evidence and call details, he said.

The woman, a native of a village in Shahapur taluk, stated that she was waiting for a bus at the Shahapur bus stand. The suspects, who were keeping a watch on her activities, took her in a car and sexually abused her near Rastapur. They stripped and assaulted her in the mobile torchlight and vehicle headlight, Vedamurthy said quoting the survivor.

“We have formed three police teams to investigate the incident and 50% of investigation has been completed. The survivor is being interrogated. She will be sent to a state home for women in Kalaburagi. She was living alone in her village while her husband and three children are staying in Pune,” he said.

A case has been registered under columns 354(b), 366, 394, 376(d), 504, 506 r/w of IPC and the SC/ST Act.

In the video clip, the suspects are seen beating the woman up with a sugarcane stick and the woman is seen begging them to let her off.

DC meets survivor

Deputy Commissioner Dr Ragapriya R met th survivor and consoled her. She gave a cheque for Rs 25,000 on behalf of the women and child development department and Rs 50,000 of the social welfare department.

The DC said she would be trained in self-employment.