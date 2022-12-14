Four arrested for raping minor in Sakleshpur

Four persons were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the district.

The incident, which occurred at a village in Sakleshpur taluk, came to light after the girl was found pregnant. The 14-year-old girl has been shifted to a children’s home.

According to the teenager, she had accompanied her parents, who are labourers, to the village.

She alleged that the plantation owner and his three accomplices had raped her.

The girl’s parents, who observed the changes in the teenager’s body, took her for a medical check-up, when the doctors confirmed that she was pregnant. Upon questioning, the girl narrated the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged by the child protection committee and the girl’s parents, an FIR has been filed under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act at Sakleshpur rural police station on December 13. DySP Mithun is conducting the probe.