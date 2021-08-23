Four arrested in land grab case in Mysuru

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Aug 23 2021, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2021, 15:10 ist
Credit: iStock Photo
Mysuru city police arrested four persons, including staff of gram panchayat, for allegedly trying to grab land by creating fake documents in the name of dead person.
 
NR Police arrested staff of Ramnahalli gram panchayat Siddaiah, Chinnaswamy, document writer Manchappa and Sushila.
 
Right To Information (RTI) Activist B N Nagendra released the documents in connection with the alleged scam. Following the release of the documents, village accountant and revenue inspector had reported the matter to the higher-up.
 
The accused were allegedly trying to grab 4.4 acres of land on Kesare village survey number 244/2. The land belongs to A Cheluvaraj.
 
Cheluvaraj died in 1986 and the accused allegedly tried to grab his land by creating fake documents in his name. The accused allegedly forged the thumb impression and managed to transfer land documents to Cheluvaraj's daughter Lakshmamma through gift deed in 2020.
Mysuru
Karnataka
Arrest
Police

