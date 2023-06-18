Four arrested over assault, stabbing in Mangaluru

Four arrested over assault, stabbing in Mangaluru

A minor girl from Kinnigoli, who was also part of the assault, will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for the offence.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 18 2023, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 13:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Mangaluru North Station police arrested four youngsters in connection with assault on three youths near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. A minor girl from Kinnigoli, who was also part of the assault, will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for the offence.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the minor girl had contacted a youngster named Nideesh on Instagram and asked him to meet her in Mangaluru. When Nideesh along with his two friends arrived to meet her on June 16 at 9.45 pm, the minor girl along with her friends got into a scuffle with Nideesh and his friends. In the melee, they abused Nideesh with foul language, stabbed his hand and chest and assaulted two of his friends. They also threatened him. Nilesh, one of Nideesh's friends submitted a complaint to Mangaluru North Station on June 17 and police filed a complaint under Sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 323, 324, 504, 506, 307 read with 149 of IPC.

Also Read | Theft case in Mangaluru solved in 3 hours, 4 arrested

The Commissioner said that the police who swung into action were successful in arresting Mohammed Tufail (20) hailing from Shivabagh Second Cross Road, Mohammed Afrid (19) from Neermarga, Makshud Sag (21) from Neermarga and Abdul Sattar (19) from Bolar within 12 hours of the incident being reported. The four were arrested from an apartment in Baithurli in Kudupu. Sudden provocation is thought to be the reason behind the assault, said the commissioner. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
India News
Karnataka
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Heart of Stone: Alia to make Hollywood debut on Aug 11

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

Indian diaspora in US upset as PM's event curtailed

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

NASA’s Apollo 11 moon quarantine broke down

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

To protect vultures, govt bans Ketoprofen & Aceclofenac

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Actor Mary Millben to perform during Modi's US events

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Pregnancy stress linked to low weight of babies: Study

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Indian tennis at a crossroads

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

 