Four arrested over assault, stabbing in Mangaluru

The Mangaluru North Station police arrested four youngsters in connection with assault on three youths near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. A minor girl from Kinnigoli, who was also part of the assault, will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for the offence.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the minor girl had contacted a youngster named Nideesh on Instagram and asked him to meet her in Mangaluru. When Nideesh along with his two friends arrived to meet her on June 16 at 9.45 pm, the minor girl along with her friends got into a scuffle with Nideesh and his friends. In the melee, they abused Nideesh with foul language, stabbed his hand and chest and assaulted two of his friends. They also threatened him. Nilesh, one of Nideesh's friends submitted a complaint to Mangaluru North Station on June 17 and police filed a complaint under Sections 143, 144, 147, 148, 323, 324, 504, 506, 307 read with 149 of IPC.

Also Read | Theft case in Mangaluru solved in 3 hours, 4 arrested

The Commissioner said that the police who swung into action were successful in arresting Mohammed Tufail (20) hailing from Shivabagh Second Cross Road, Mohammed Afrid (19) from Neermarga, Makshud Sag (21) from Neermarga and Abdul Sattar (19) from Bolar within 12 hours of the incident being reported. The four were arrested from an apartment in Baithurli in Kudupu. Sudden provocation is thought to be the reason behind the assault, said the commissioner.