Four booked for entering Karnataka without Covid report

Four booked for entering Karnataka without RT-PCR negative reports

The private bus had entered the district from Mangur village in Nippani taluk

DHNS
DHNS, Nippani ,
  • Sep 16 2021, 00:19 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 03:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nippani Rural police filed a case against a private bus driver, cleaner and travel company manager for allegedly sneaking into the district by using an alternative route and ferrying passengers, who did not have RT-PCR test reports for Covid-19, here on Tuesday.

The private bus had entered the district from Mangur village in Nippani taluk. The police, on getting information of it, quizzed the passengers and none of them had RT-PCR negative report for Covid-19.

Cases have been booked against bus driver Vaman Sonkamble, Lahu Landage, residents of Latur in Maharashtra, cleaner Yogesh Koneri resident of Hubballi and maxicab driver Nitin Godgeppa, a resident of Kurli in Nippani taluk. 

Nippani Rural police are investigating the case.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Karnataka
Nippani

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 