Four booked for entering Karnataka without RT-PCR negative reports

Nippani Rural police filed a case against a private bus driver, cleaner and travel company manager for allegedly sneaking into the district by using an alternative route and ferrying passengers, who did not have RT-PCR test reports for Covid-19, here on Tuesday.

The private bus had entered the district from Mangur village in Nippani taluk. The police, on getting information of it, quizzed the passengers and none of them had RT-PCR negative report for Covid-19.

Cases have been booked against bus driver Vaman Sonkamble, Lahu Landage, residents of Latur in Maharashtra, cleaner Yogesh Koneri resident of Hubballi and maxicab driver Nitin Godgeppa, a resident of Kurli in Nippani taluk.

Nippani Rural police are investigating the case.