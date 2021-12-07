Four held for attack over sand mining issue

A group of men attacked six persons, damaged a car and a house for lodging a police complaint against illegal sand mining at Doddahalli in the taluk on Monday night.

The police arrested four persons in this regard.

Anil and others of Doddahalli had lodged a police complaint against Divakar and his associates for alleged illegal sand mining and transportation.

Following the police complaint, Divakar and his men allegedly barged into the house of Anil, assaulted him and also damaged his car and house. They also assaulted Jagadeesh, Theerthamallesh, Shivappa, Rajashekar and Bhagya, who came in rescue of Anil, said the police.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment in a government hospital.

The Arehalli police produced the suspects before the court.