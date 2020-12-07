Four held for Shivamogga gangrape

Police nabbed four persons, including a ward boy at the district McGann general hospital, in connection with the gangrape of a minor girl who had come to take care of her mother admitted in the hospital.

According to police, the woman from Chikkamagaluru district was admitted to the hospital as she had suffered a miscarriage a month ago.

The ward boy was helping the girl every day by providing her food and developed a friendship with her. He took her inside a car and raped her along with three of his friends.

It is said that the girl, who was replying to the queries by the police without hesitation initially, went silent later. She has been shifted to the Sakhi centre after being given treatment at McGann hospital.