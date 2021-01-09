Four interstate sandalwood smugglers arrested

Four interstate sandalwood smugglers arrested

T R Sathish Kumar
T R Sathish Kumar, Mysuru,
  • Jan 09 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 23:19 ist
Police personnel seen with the suspects and recovered sandalwood logs in front of the Police Commissioner’s office in Mysuru recently.

Mysuru City Police busted an interstate sandalwood smuggling gang and have solved 10 cases, reported under different police stations in Mysuru, recently. Forty-six kg of sandalwood and a car have been recovered.

Four persons: Bhoopathi alias Keeri, son of Karupusami, 24; Francis alias Louis, son of Anthony Raj, 26; and Praveen Kumar alias Thambi, son of Francis, 20 of Susaipuram in Talawadi taluk, Erode district; and Senthil Kumar alias Sendil, son of Chinnamani, 38 of Thitumurugan Poondi, Avinashi taluk, Tirupur district, Tamil Nadu, were arrested.

As there were theft of sandalwood under various police stations, across Mysuru city, Police Commissioner Chandragupta had constituted a special team, under DCP M S Geetha Prasanna and the probe was conducted by Nazarbad Sub-Inspector M L Siddesh and colleagues. The team apprehended the four accused from Tamil Nadu near a park on KC Layout Main Road, under Nazarbad Police Station limits, following a tip-off.

With the arrest, two cases under Nazarbad station, one case under Lakshmipuram station, one care under Jayalakshmipuram station, two cases under Ashokapuram station, three cases under Krishnaraja station, and one case under Narasimharaja station have been solved.

The team, consisting of B V Prakash, H V Madhukesh, P Chetan, Sandesh Kumar, Kiran Rathod, and H S Chetan, was guided by in-charge ACP Mariyappa and Inspector Srikanth.

The team was supported by Technical Cell Inspector Lolakshi and CCB Inspector R Jagadeesh, besides personnel C M Manju and P Kumar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mysuru City Police
interstate
smugglers

What's Brewing

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

 