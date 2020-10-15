Four involved in gambling held in Belagavi

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  Oct 15 2020
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Four persons involved in the matka form of gambling at Khanjar Galli in the heart of the city were arrested by Market police on Thursday night. Total cash of Rs 58,100 and four cell phones were recovered from their possession.

Based on a tip-off that few persons were involved in matka form of gambling near a circle at Khanjar Galli, police conducted a raid and nabbed four accused. They were identified as Salam Abdulhamid Sheikh, a resident of Ujwal Nagar, Salman Abdulhamid Shah, a resident of Khanjar Galli,  Adiveppa Bhimappa Harijan, a resident of Yamakanmaradi and Shankar

Yamanappa Appayyanawar is a resident of Nesargi. Market police are investigating the case.

Belagavi
Karnataka
Gambling
Matka case

