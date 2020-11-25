Four killed in car- MUV collision

DHNS
DHNS, Annigeri (Dharwad dist),
  • Nov 25 2020, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2020, 07:56 ist

Four persons were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between a car and a MUV near Dundur Cross on NH 63 in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sannaganganna (52), Nagamma (48), Eeranna (24) and Hanumanth (37), all residents of Manvi in Raichur district. They were travelling in the car to Halaga near Karwar.

Sanna Eeranna and Laxmi, who were in the car, and MUV driver Mallappa Giddannavar of Hebballi also sustained injuries. They are shifted to Gadag district hospital and KIMS in Hubballi respectively. Annigeri police have registered a case.

