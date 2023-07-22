Four killed in car-truck collision in Karnataka

Four killed in car-truck collision in Karnataka

The locals alleged that the highway works were progressing at a snail’s pace for the last seven to eight years, resulting in many mishaps.

DHNS
DHNS, Alur ( Hassan dist),
  • Jul 22 2023, 00:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 00:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Four people were killed on the spot in a collision between a car and a tipper lorry, near Eshwarahalli Koodige in Alur taluk of Hassan district, on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Chetan (24) of Kuppalli village, Hassan taluk, Ashok (35) of Guddenahalli, Purushottama (28) of Tattakere village and Dinesh (30) of Chigaluru village, Alur taluk.

The Innova car they were travelling was bound for Sakleshpur from Hassan, when a tipper lorry, collided head-on with it. Alur police personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the vehicles for smooth traffic movement.

The locals alleged that the highway works were progressing at a snail’s pace for the last seven to eight years, resulting in many mishaps.

The contractors have not installed any caution boards, they complained.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

'Barbaric': Manipur personalities on viral video

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Global retailers cash in on Barbie movie craze

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Supernova gives unique view of dying star's last days

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ to release on August 18

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

World's biggest permafrost crater begins to thaw

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, shunned by West, goes to China

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

'The Boys' spin-off 'Gen V' set for Sept 29 release

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

Extreme heatwaves to continue through Aug: WMO Advisor

 