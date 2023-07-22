Four killed in car-truck collision in Karnataka

Four people were killed on the spot in a collision between a car and a tipper lorry, near Eshwarahalli Koodige in Alur taluk of Hassan district, on Friday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Chetan (24) of Kuppalli village, Hassan taluk, Ashok (35) of Guddenahalli, Purushottama (28) of Tattakere village and Dinesh (30) of Chigaluru village, Alur taluk.

The Innova car they were travelling was bound for Sakleshpur from Hassan, when a tipper lorry, collided head-on with it. Alur police personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the vehicles for smooth traffic movement.

The locals alleged that the highway works were progressing at a snail’s pace for the last seven to eight years, resulting in many mishaps.

The contractors have not installed any caution boards, they complained.