Four-laning of Mysuru-Bengaluru national highway to be completed by September, says MP Pratap Simha

MP Pratap Simha said that Lalithakala Academy and Rangayana have utilised the funds from the government effectively and helped the artistes.

He was speaking during the inauguration of a three-day art camp organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy in Madikeri.

An amount of Rs 1.40 crore earmarked for the SC/ST artistes from Lalitha Kala Academy has been utilised effectively. ‘Parva’, based on the novel penned by writer S L Bhyrappa has been produced on stage by Rangayana-MysurPratau. Rangayana has become an epicentre of activities under the presidentship of Addanda Cariappa, said the MP.

He said that the work on the four-laning of Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway is in progress and is likely to be completed by September next year.

With the completion of the highway, Mysuru can be reached in one and a half hours from Bengaluru. Similarly, the work on the road from Srirangapattana-Guddehosur in progress. By next year, Madikeri can be reached within two and a half hours from Bengaluru, said the MP.

Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy president D Mahendra said that people should also join hands with the government in carrying out various activities.

The academy had given financial assistance to the active artistes during the lockdown. By organising the programmes online due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the academy has supported the artistes, he said.

The academy will hold art camps in naturally rich districts like Kodagu in the future as well, he added.

Kannada and culture department retired commissioner K R Ramakrishna said that the natural beauty of Kodagu gives inspiration to the artists. Kodagu is a good place for holding art camps in Karnataka.

Bharathnatyam artiste Nagalakshmi said that western countries are following the traditional values of India. Old temples and memorials are known for their architecture in India.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kodagu Vidyalaya president K P Uthappa, Kodagu Kendra president K S Devaiah and others spoke on the occasion.

Artists Vasanthkumar from Hassan, Arathi M (Vijayapura), Praveen Kumar H M (Hosakote), H D Veerendra Kumar (Chitradurga), Ganigera Appa Saheba (Bengaluru), Santosh Mala (Udupi), Priyanka Shahapura (Bagalkote), Dr Krishna Veni (Ballari), C Boraiah (Davangere) and S Madhusudan (Chamarajanagara) are taking part in the three-day camp.